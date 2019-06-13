India vs New Zealand Preview, World Cup 2019 Match 18, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

Both India and New Zealand, who have won all of their games at the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 so far, will look to maintain ascendancy as they take on each other at Trent Bridge today.



Match details:

Match 18: India v New Zealand

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date: Thursday, 13 June

Time: 02:30pm local, 09:30 GMT

Team India put up a clinical performance against Australia, registering a 36-run win, but Shikhar Dhawan's thumb injury has given them a major jolt ahead of their next few matches. KL Rahul, who had been slotted to bat at no.4 up until now, is likely to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. He will face a tough challenge first up against a potent New Zealand pace attack.

While wrist-spinners have provided breakthroughs at crucial junctures in both the games so far, it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli goes in with the same combination on Thursday, considering the short boundaries and overcast conditions on offer at Trent Bridge.

New Zealand are currently leading the points table with three wins from as many games. With Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry leading the bowling charts with 15 wickets between them in the tournament so far, and with Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme providing able support, Kane Williamson has enough bowling options as he'll be up against a strong Indian batting line-up.

With their top-order doing bulk of the scoring in the first three matches, the middle order is likely to be tested against a well-rounded Indian bowling unit.

Weather report

Chances to get a full 100-over game seem bleak as there might be heavy and thundery showers later in the day.

Pitch report

With bowlers from either team capable of exploiting overcast conditions, much like West Indies did against Pakistan here, both captains will look to field first.