Wed Jun 12, 2019
Business

June 12, 2019

Budget 2019-20: Gwadar gets over Rs 4 billion for uplift of projects

Wed, Jun 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated over Rs 4 billion for the development of Gwadar for fiscal year 2019-20 through various projects including construction of airport, railway corridor, desalination plant and fish landing jetty.

The New Gwadar International Airport will receive Rs 555 million of which Rs 200 is foreign aid. The project was approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on January 12, 2015 with total estimated cost of Rs 22,247 million.

For acquisition of land for Railway Corridor from seaport and railway operational land, an amount of Rs 800 million has been allocated.

