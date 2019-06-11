Budget 2019-20: Govt specifies Rs 74 236 mln for power division projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has specified Rs.74,236.350 million for various ongoing and new power projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the budgetary documents, an amount of Rs.68,143.947 million has been earmarked for ongoing while Rs.6,092 million for 17 new schemes in the PSDP 20198-20.

For ongoing schemes, the government has allocated Rs12,000 million for installation of 2600 MW Coal Fired Power Projects Jamshoro, Rs6,000 million for interconnection of Isolated Makran/Gwadar Network, Rs 3200 million for construction of New 220 KV Guddu-Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, Rs.7,877 million for 500 Kv HVDC Transmission System between Tajikistan and Pakistan (CASA-1000), Rs 2,340 million for Evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu HPP stage-1, Rs.2,505 million for Evacuation of Power from Suki Kinari Kohala project, Rs, 2750 and Rs.1,988.567 million for Evacuation of Power from wind power plants projects at Jhimpir and Gharo Wind Clusters (NTDC), Rs 1,238 million for Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project (IESCO), Rs2,400 million for 500 KV Faisalabad New Transmission Line, , Rs 1600 million for 500-KV Lahore, North (NTDC0, Rs 2,900 million for 220 KV Dera Imsail Khan -Zhob Transmission Line, Rs 1906 million for 220 KV Mastung Grid Station along with allied Transmission Lines and Rs 1,900 million for 220 KV Mirpur Khas Grid Station.

For new schemes, a sum of Rs3,000 million has been specified for AMI Project (LESCO), Rs 1,210 million for supply of electricity to Special Economic Zones, Rs 600 million for construction of 132-KV Mastung Grid Station, Rs 300 million for Evacuation of Power from 220-KV/132-KV Grid Station Swabi, Rs 150 million each for electrification works at different valleys (Chitral district) and establishment of 132 KV Grid Station (Chitral District).