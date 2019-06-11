Shikhar Dhawan will not play against Pakistan; ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to thumb fracture

Hard-hitting batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019 for three weeks due to thumb fracture, Indian media reported.



He was hit on his left thumb during India’s match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

The X-ray reports Monday reveal that he has a fracture and will not be able to resume for the next three weeks.

Shikhar Dhawan will miss India's matches against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England.

He scored century against the defending champions Australia but did not come out to field due to injury.