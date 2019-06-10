close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

Pakistan U-19 team leaves for South Africa on June 15

Mon, Jun 10, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan U-19 cricket team will depart for Durban, South Africa, from Karachi on 15 June.

On 14 June at 3pm, Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir and coach Azam Khan will hold their departure press conference here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium.

Pakistan U-19 team will now hold their training camp in Durban instead of the National Cricket Academy in Lahore as originally planned.

The only practice match will be held on June 19 while first 50-over match of the seven-match series will be played on June 22.

