close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 10, 2019

Misbah unveils his top two favorites to win the World Cup and Pakistan is not one of them

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 10, 2019

Former captain of the Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday unveiled his top two favorite teams to grab the World Cup and turns out Pakistan is not one of them.

As per a report on Geo.tv citing a Pakistani news channel, the 45-year-old former test captain named England and India as the two favorites to grab the winning title as they appear to be in form.

The former skipper stated: “India and England are the top two teams on paper because of their performances. Then the rest of the teams come."

He went on to state that cricket being an unpredictable sport, can get anyone victory on their lucky day.

India has managed to come out victorious in both the matches played thus far against South Africa last week and a fiery clash against Australia on Sunday.

On the other hand, England has won two of the three matches played against South Africa and Bangladesh while getting defeated by Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller in their second match of the tournament. 

Latest News

More From Sports