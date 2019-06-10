Misbah unveils his top two favorites to win the World Cup and Pakistan is not one of them

Former captain of the Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday unveiled his top two favorite teams to grab the World Cup and turns out Pakistan is not one of them.

As per a report on Geo.tv citing a Pakistani news channel, the 45-year-old former test captain named England and India as the two favorites to grab the winning title as they appear to be in form.

The former skipper stated: “India and England are the top two teams on paper because of their performances. Then the rest of the teams come."

He went on to state that cricket being an unpredictable sport, can get anyone victory on their lucky day.

India has managed to come out victorious in both the matches played thus far against South Africa last week and a fiery clash against Australia on Sunday.

On the other hand, England has won two of the three matches played against South Africa and Bangladesh while getting defeated by Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller in their second match of the tournament.