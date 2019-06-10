close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 10, 2019
Asif Ali Zardari arrested as IHC rejects bail application

Asif Ali Zardari arrested as IHC rejects bail application
Read More

Asif Zardari’s arrest: PPP to observe ‘Black Day’ on Tuesday

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has announced to observe Tuesday, June 11 as ‘Black Day’...

Read More

Aseefa Bhutto says arresting Asif Ali Zardari won’t silence voice of truth

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has said that arresting Asif Ali Zardari will not silence the voice of truth.

Related Stories

Following the arrest of her father Asif AIi Zardari, Aseefa in a series of tweets said, “This cowardly selected government thinks throwing opposition into jail will legitimise it. No case, no conviction, no plausible cause.”

She went on to say, “Arresting Asif Ali Zardari will not silence the voice of truth. He was vindicated before and he will be vindicated again.”

Aseefa added “Curious how Federal Ministers knew about the arrest days and months before the court’s decision. How arrest warrants were issued before bail was cancelled.”

“Hum jailon say nahin dartay hain. Tum koshish kar kay dekh lo (We are not afraid of the jails, do try it), she comment on the PPP tweet.

Latest News

More From Pakistan