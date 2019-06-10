Aseefa Bhutto says arresting Asif Ali Zardari won’t silence voice of truth

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has said that arresting Asif Ali Zardari will not silence the voice of truth.



Following the arrest of her father Asif AIi Zardari, Aseefa in a series of tweets said, “This cowardly selected government thinks throwing opposition into jail will legitimise it. No case, no conviction, no plausible cause.”



She went on to say, “Arresting Asif Ali Zardari will not silence the voice of truth. He was vindicated before and he will be vindicated again.”

Aseefa added “Curious how Federal Ministers knew about the arrest days and months before the court’s decision. How arrest warrants were issued before bail was cancelled.”

“Hum jailon say nahin dartay hain. Tum koshish kar kay dekh lo (We are not afraid of the jails, do try it), she comment on the PPP tweet.