Asif Zardari’s arrest: PPP to observe ‘Black Day’ on Tuesday

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to observe Tuesday, June 11 as ‘Black Day’ against the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said party workers would wear black arm bands at the district headquarters across the province to protest against the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari.

Nisar Khuhro said the protest would be completely peaceful.



PPP Sindh President said “We respect the court decisions, however, we have the right to protest peacefully against the controversial judgements.”

He said PTI government could not hide its incompetence by arresting opposition leaders.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Asif Ali Zardari after Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected bail application of Zardari and his sibling Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering case.

PPP Co-Chairman was taken into custody from Zardari House Islamabad. He was shifted to NAB headquarters Rawalpindi.

The NAB team did not arrest Faryal Talpur though.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiani of the IHC gave the verdict on the petitions after hearing arguments from both sides.