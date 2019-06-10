Asif Ali Zardari arrested as IHC rejects bail application

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari after Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's bail application in mega money laundering case.



PPP Co-Chairman was taken into custody from Zardari House Islamabad. He was shifted to NAB headquarters Rawalpindi, where special room was prepared for him.

Zardari will be presented before the court on Tuesday, where NAB will pray for his remand.



The NAB team did not arrest Faryal Talpur though.



A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiani of the IHC gave the verdict on the petitions after hearing arguments from both sides.



During hearing, NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana pleaded that it was a matter related to the transaction of Rs4.5 billions.

The NAB was fully authorized to arrest any accused for investigation purpose under in light of the Supreme Court orders.

He prayed the court to dismiss the bail petitions of accused persons and said NAB investigation related to 28 other fake accounts was still under process.

On May 30, the same bench conducted hearing of the petitions moved by the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and extended their bails till June 10.

A team comprising senior officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reached the Parliament House to apprise the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser regarding arrest warrants of former president.



Commenting on the development, noted analyst Hamid Mir said the situation is gearing towards chaos as the lawyers have also announced to protest the reference filed against the Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.



NAB team has arrived at Zardari House Islamabad to take Asif Zardari into custody.



Heavy contingent of police have been deployed near Zardari House to avoid any untoward incident. All the roads leading to Zardari House have been sealed off.



On the other side, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have started consultations with their legal team, sources said.

Sources said Asif Ali Zardari wanted to be taken into custody from the Parliament House.



Sources further said Pakistan People's Party has decided to file appeal against the judgement of IHC.

Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has appealed party workers across the country to remain calm.

He said “We are waiting for detailed verdict of the Islamabad High Court, therefore, the Jiyalas must show restrain.”

Murtaza Wahab, advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information said PPP Central Executive Committee is meeting at 7:00 PM today to chalk out the future line of action in the light of detailed verdict of the IHC.

This was also confirmed by Bilawal House Spokesperson.

Shahbaz Sharif Seeks Production Orders

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, who recently returned from London, demanded to issue production orders of Asif Ali Zardari in the National Assembly.

Demanding the production orders, Shahbaz Sharif said NAB should have appreciated cooperation of Zardari who regularly appeared before the anti-graft body to answer the questions instead of playing delaying tactics.