Pak Met Dept issues cyclone alert in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Tropical Cyclone Centre has issued a warning entailing a forthcoming cyclone developing in the Arabian Sea.



The alert issued by the Met Department has forecast high sea and strong winds.

It added that yesterday's low pressure area over southeast and adjoining east Central Arabian Sea has concentrated into a depression.

Henceforth, it is very likely to concentrate into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Moreover, Director PMD Abdul Rasheed said that the temperature in Karachi can rise significantly up to 38 C in the next two days.

He added that the mercury rise in Karachi was normal which is always experienced in the month of June every year.

However, due to the development of cyclone in the Arabian Sea, the weather in the city can become further hot and low humidity in the air can make it feel extremely scorching.

The Cyclone Warning centre added that the tropical cyclone does not pose any threat to the coastal areas of Karachi.

However, fisherman have been warned to not venture into the sea for the next 36 hours.