Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight and fans are baffled

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has left fans and social media users baffled after he dropped a mysterious tweet attacking Hollywood icon Tom cruise and inviting him to fight.

The 25-year-old Sorry hit maker turned to Twitter and out of the blue dropped the most bizarre and confusing tweet ever challenging the Mission Impossible hero to a fight at the famous UFC’s Octagon ring.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?,” he stated.

Soon after, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor jumped in to elevate the heat by tweeting: “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

While some speculate this as a publicity stunt for the singer’s upcoming single, others are simply scratching their heads in absolute bewilderment.