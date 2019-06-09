Maya Ali, Gul Panra share adorable pictures from scenic valleys of KP

SWAT: Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Maya Ali and famed Pashto and Urdu singer Gul Panra Tuesday shared adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts, while at the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where thousands of tourists from different parts of the country reportedly thronged to enjoy Eid holidays.

Both the stars seemingly took great joy from the natural beauty of the picturesque valleys, and fully enjoyed the waterfalls, cool breeze at the lush greenery spots of the province.



Maya Ali and Gul Panra were looking amazing as they shared some of the pictures from their dream journey.



Almost all tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly those in Abbottabad, Swat and Shangla, witnessed a great rush of the tourists during the Eid holidays.







A record number of tourists, including some stars from showbiz industry arrived for moving onward to Galiyat and Northern Areas, including Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Lake Saiful Malook and other scenic spots.

The significant improvement of law and order situation has immensely contributed to this massive surge in domestic tourism in Northern KP including Kaghan, Nathia Gali, Naran, Sogran, Madian, Kalam, Saiful Mulk and Maho Dhand lakes where government has improved facilities for tourists through enhanced communication network.



For the first time in the history of the province, the KP Government has introduced the Tourists Police in Manshera district where hundreds of thousands of tourists have reached Kaghan and Naran valleys to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in most befitting manner.

The district administration and police had established special tourist facilitation centres on the Karakoram Highway where the tourists were provided information and drinking water.