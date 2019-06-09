close
June 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

Maya Ali, Gul Panra share adorable pictures from scenic valleys of KP

Mon, Jun 10, 2019

SWAT: Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Maya Ali and famed Pashto and Urdu singer Gul Panra Tuesday shared adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts, while at the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where thousands of tourists from different parts of the country  reportedly thronged to enjoy Eid holidays.  

  Both the stars seemingly took great joy  from  the natural beauty of the picturesque valleys, and  fully enjoyed  the  waterfalls, cool breeze at the  lush greenery  spots of the  province.

A day well spent... @faizasaqlain_

Maya Ali and Gul Panra were  looking amazing  as they  shared some of the  pictures from their dream journey.

Almost all tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly those in Abbottabad, Swat and Shangla, witnessed a great rush of the tourists during the Eid holidays.  


A record number of tourists, including  some  stars  from showbiz industry arrived for moving onward to Galiyat and Northern Areas, including Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Lake Saiful Malook and other scenic spots.

The significant improvement of law and order situation has immensely contributed to this massive surge in domestic tourism in Northern KP including Kaghan, Nathia Gali, Naran, Sogran, Madian, Kalam, Saiful Mulk and Maho Dhand lakes where government has improved facilities for tourists through enhanced communication network.

For the first time in the history of the province, the KP Government has introduced the Tourists Police in Manshera district where hundreds of thousands of tourists have reached Kaghan and Naran valleys to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in most befitting manner.

The district administration and police had established special tourist facilitation centres on the Karakoram Highway where the tourists were provided information and drinking water.

