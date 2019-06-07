Fans seeing 2019 WC for Pakistan as repeat of 1992 WC

BRISTOL: With Pakistan’s World Cup game against Sri Lanka being washed out, fans have started seeing the scenario as repeat of 1992 World Cup when Imran-led Pakistan won the title, and after a similar start.

Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka, their third in the tournament, was washed out without a ball being bowled on Friday following persistent rain.

Coincidently, Pakistan’s third game in 1992 was also a wash out, against England when Pakistan was bowled out for 74.

And like 1992, Pakistan had also lost to West Indies in its opening match before winning the second game in the tournament, against Zimbabwe in 1992 and against England in 2019.

“See, everything is happening like 1992. It was also Ramazan back then, this tournament also started in Ramzan. So, the final result will also be the same as of 1992,” said a fan outside Bristol county ground after the match was abandoned.

“These rain affected games have always benefited Pakistan in top tournaments,” said a lady with her face painted with Pakistan colours.

Another fan who said that he travelled from America to watch the game said that it was disappointed to see game ending without a ball being bowled.

“The rain had stopped at around 2, they announced to call off the game at 4. I think they should have made efforts to ensure a game is played,” he said.

But another fan, who seemed to have better understanding of game, agreed with decision of match officials.

“No doubt that there were wet patches on field. There was no need to have unnecessary risk as the wet outfield could have injured our players,” he said.

Pakistan next play Australia in Taunton and fans are hopeful that the team will manage to get two points against the former world champions.