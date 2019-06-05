Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match

London: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the 9th match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand:: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

LONDON: Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have played one match each on winning note.

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by ten wickets at Cardiff on June 1 and Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval, London on June 2.

Now today, both are playing their second match in the World Cup 2019.

Live ball by ball commentary