President, PM, Army Chief facilitate nation on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrate Eidul Fitr today (Wednesday) after the announcement made by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman after sighting Shawwal moon on Tuesday.

Soon after the announcement was made, messages conveying Eid wishes from the President, Prime minister, Army Chief and opposition members started pouring in.



President Arif Alvi



The president also called upon the people to "adopt fraternity and compassion in their ranks and work for the progress and prosperity of the country by rising above personal, regional and sectarian biases".

According to Radio Pakistan, the president further said: "The festival of Eidul Fitr carries the essence of Islamic values and traditions and also symbolises the religious ethos. It is also a day of completion of the month-long training which Muslims undergo during the blessed month of Ramazan."

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Eid message urged the nation to show compassion and "share pleasures with the needy and poor" as that is the only way to truly enjoy the religious festival.

"The objective of Eidul Fitr is to promote unity, brotherhood, sacrifice and generosity among Muslims," he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

He further said: "People can only share [the] joys of Eid with others if they abide by the golden principles of Islam and promote generosity by doing away with negative behaviours including jealousy, greed and hatred."

He promised that his government will "continue playing its responsible role for developing Pakistan into a real welfare state".

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, tweeted Eid greetings on behalf of the armed forces.

He also tweeted a message from Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa: “Eid Mubarak with prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Aamen."