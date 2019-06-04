Voluntary cut in military budget will not be at the cost of defence, security: DG ISPR

Directory General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said, "voluntary cuts in the defence budget for a year would not be at the cost of defence and security."

Soon after PM Imran's Tweeter message, lauding the "unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts" by the Pakistan armed forces, the military's spokesperson tweeted: "We shall maint effective response potential to all threats.Three services will manage impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures. It was imp to participate in dev of tribal areas & Bln."

Pakistan’s armed forces have decided not to receive an increased share under defence budget for the betterment of national economy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also commended an "unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts" by the Pakistan armed forces.