PM Imran chairs preparatory meeting for budget 2019-20

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired the preparatory meeting for budget 2019-20.

PM Imran, in the meeting, was briefed in detail about the revenue and spending.

The meeting was attended by Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi and senior government officers, a Prime Minister Office statement said.