Life of Nawaz Sharif is at risk, warns Dr Adnan Khan

LAHORE: The life of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is at risk, warned his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.
In a tweet, Dr Adnan said he met and examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Jail. Yesterday (Sunday) around 4:00 am in the morning he felt unwell and breathless, requested guards to open cell door as he choked.”
The doctor further said “It took a while for Nawaz Sharif to settle after using sublingual nitrate spray.”
“His Nawaz Sharif’s life is at risk. This is a warning,” he continued.
