Tue Jun 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 4, 2019

MNA Ali Wazir presented before Anti-terrorism Court

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 04, 2019

Bannu: An Anti-terrorism Court on Tuesday rejected police request for extension in the physical remand of MNA Ali Wazir.

The lawmaker was produced before the ATC in Bannu by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP police.

According to Geo News, Wazir has been shifted to Peshawar Central Jail on judicial remand.

Ali Wazir was taken into custody after a security check-post came under attack last Sunday.

MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were accused of leading a group of men to attack the security check-post.

Wazir was arrested shortly after the attack while  Dawar was taken into custody  a few days later. 



