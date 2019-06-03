Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting: all 66 sites of MET in Pakistan will be open for public

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that all 66 sites of Pakistan Meteorological Department will be open for public for moon sighting for Eid-ul-Fitr 2019.



A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Karachi on Tuesday evening for sighting the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-HilalCommittee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Sindh at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter saying “some facilities are very modern others are basic but we will make sure this time people themselves see moon and trust Science and modern technology more than few individuals.”