Shahid Afridi confident Pakistan can win the ICC World Cup 2019

As Pakistan lock horns with England in a crucial ICC World Cup match on Monday, former captain of the Pakistan team Shahid Afridi expressed his confidence in the team’s grabbing the trophy.

Turning to Twitter, the 44-year-old right-handed batsman stated that while earlier victories are essential in building up the confidence, he is confident that the green shirts will come out triumphant against during the course of the tournament.

“I’m fully confident in our team and their capabilities & truly believe they can go on to win this World Cup. Wishing the best of luck to our boys including @SarfarazA_54,” he stated.

Moreover, sending good wishes to the players, Afridi added: “Early games are crucial in building up confidence & momentum; we should strive for a win against England 2day.”

Last week, on Friday Pakistan supporters were left dispirited after the team fell under pressure in their opener against West Indies and lost all wickets in 21 overs, racking up a scanty score of 105.