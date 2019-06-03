Heatwave alert issued for Karachi on Eid

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heatwave warning for Karachi for the next two days.

According to the PMD release, the temperature may hit 40 degree centigrade on 05th June, i.e. Eid Day.

The humidity, according to Met Office, would remain between 70 – 80 % during the morning time, while in the evening it shall be between 45 – 55 % on Wednesday.



