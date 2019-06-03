close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 3, 2019

Heatwave alert issued for Karachi on Eid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heatwave warning for Karachi for the next two days.

According to the PMD release, the temperature may hit 40 degree centigrade on 05th June, i.e. Eid Day.

The humidity, according to Met Office, would remain between 70 – 80 % during the morning time, while in the evening it shall be between 45 – 55 % on Wednesday.


Latest News

More From Pakistan