Prayers timings: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta: Monday June 3, 2019, 28th Ramadan

Here are the prayers timings for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta on June 3, Monday, 28th Ramadan. (Starting time)
Karachi
Fajr: 4:14 am, Zohar: 12:30 pm, Asr: 3:53pm, Maghreb: 7:18pm, Isha: 8:46pm
Sunrise: 5:41
Lahore
Fajr: 3:21am, Zohar: 12:01 pm, Asr: 3:40 pm, Maghreb: 7:04 pm, Isha: 8:41 pm
Sunrise: 4:58
Islamabad
Fajr: 3:17am, Zohar: 12:06 pm, Asr: 3:51 pm, Maghreb: 7:14pm, Isha: 8:56pm
Sunrise: 4:58
Peshawar
Fajr: 3:21 am, Zohar: 12:12pm, Asr: 3:57 pm, Maghreb: 7:21, Isha: 8:56pm
Sunrise: 5:03
Quetta
Fajr: 3:56am, Zohar: 12:30, Asr: 4:06 pm, Maghreb: 7:30, Isha: 9:05 pm
Sunrise: 5:31
