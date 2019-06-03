close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 3, 2019

Prayers timings: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta: Monday June 3, 2019, 28th Ramadan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 03, 2019


Here are the prayers timings for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta on June 3, Monday, 28th Ramadan. (Starting time)

Karachi

Fajr: 4:14 am, Zohar: 12:30 pm, Asr: 3:53pm, Maghreb: 7:18pm, Isha: 8:46pm

Sunrise: 5:41

Lahore

Fajr: 3:21am, Zohar: 12:01 pm, Asr: 3:40 pm, Maghreb: 7:04 pm, Isha: 8:41 pm

Sunrise: 4:58

Islamabad

Fajr: 3:17am, Zohar: 12:06 pm, Asr: 3:51 pm, Maghreb: 7:14pm, Isha: 8:56pm

Sunrise: 4:58

Peshawar

Fajr: 3:21 am, Zohar: 12:12pm, Asr: 3:57 pm, Maghreb: 7:21, Isha: 8:56pm

Sunrise: 5:03

Quetta

Fajr: 3:56am, Zohar: 12:30, Asr: 4:06 pm, Maghreb: 7:30, Isha: 9:05 pm

Sunrise: 5:31

