Mon Jun 03, 2019
Pakistan

June 3, 2019

13 killed in van-truck collision near Qila Saifullah Balochistan

Mon, Jun 03, 2019

QILA SAIFULLAH: At least 13 people were killed when a van collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah in Blochistan province late on Sunday.

As per details, the ill-fated van was heading to Zohb from Quetta when it collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah, killing 13 people and injuring several others. A woman and four children were among the dead.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah.

