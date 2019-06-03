13 killed in van-truck collision near Qila Saifullah Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QILA SAIFULLAH: At least 13 people were killed when a van collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah in Blochistan province late on Sunday.
As per details, the ill-fated van was heading to Zohb from Quetta when it collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah, killing 13 people and injuring several others. A woman and four children were among the dead.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah.
