PM Imran takes notice of Zartaj Gul's letter to Nacta

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the letter written by State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) regarding the appointment of her sister.



According to Naeemul Haq, PM's Chief Of Staff, the prime minister has directed Gul to withdraw her letter to Nacta.



"The PM has directed that Zartaj Gul should withdraw her letter written to Nacta regarding the appointment of her sister.

This was against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism. No one in the PTI govt can promote their relatives/friends by using their positions," he tweeted.

This newspaper on Sunday reported that State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul made an official written request to Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan to appoint her sister Shabnam Gul in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

Zartaj Gul’s Principal Staff Officer Sami Ul Haq wrote the letter to Secretary Interior on February 27, 2019. “I am directed to refer to your telephonic conversation with Ms Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate, regarding the appointment of Ms Shabnam Gul in Nacta. The CV of Ms Shabnam Gul is attached herewith for further necessary action please,” says the letter.

Following her request, the interior ministry appointed Ms Shabnam Gul as Director (BS-19) in Nacta on May 22, 2019.

Nacta clarification

When contacted, Nacta spokesman said: "The National Coordinator Nacta has clarified that Nacta received a total of 12 requests from employees of different federal and provincial government departments working in BS-17 to 19 for posting in Nacta on deputation basis".

"A three member committee was constituted to interview these applicants and short-list suitable officers for posting against vacant posts of Assistant Director (BS 17) Deputy Director (BS 18) and Director (BS19). Interviews were conducted on 14 May 2019 and the Committee recommended 6 of 12 candidates for sending their cases to the Establishment Division for further processing. Ms. Shabnam Gul was one of the selected candidates. The committee recommended her purely on merit for posting against one of the vacant posts of Directors as she is already working in BS-19", says the NACTA clarification.

The clarification further says, "She is a PhD scholar with several papers on counter extremism and terrorism and was found appropriate and relevant for research wing. Being found a suitable candidate to serve at Nacta, her services were requisitioned through the Establishment Division on 22 May 2019. The news item circulating in media is totally baseless. Nacta followed 100% merit and due process in requisitioning her services".