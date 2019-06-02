close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 2, 2019

'Govt not going anywhere,' says Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 02, 2019

Neither there is any rift in the PTI   nor the government is going anywhere, said Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.

The Science and Technology Minister said in a tweet that there was a consensus Imran Khan's success was essential for success of democratic system in Pakistan.

"Just look around and see where are those countries standing today who got independence at the same time as we did. You will realize what we have done to ourselves".

He said civilian institutions have been  been destroyed by nepotism and favoritism overlooking the principles of merit.

He said there was no hope of immediate improvement in these institutions.

He said  the prime minister has succeeded a broken  system and he is trying to put it on its feet. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan