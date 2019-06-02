'Govt not going anywhere,' says Fawad

Neither there is any rift in the PTI nor the government is going anywhere, said Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.

The Science and Technology Minister said in a tweet that there was a consensus Imran Khan's success was essential for success of democratic system in Pakistan.

"Just look around and see where are those countries standing today who got independence at the same time as we did. You will realize what we have done to ourselves".

He said civilian institutions have been been destroyed by nepotism and favoritism overlooking the principles of merit.

He said there was no hope of immediate improvement in these institutions.

He said the prime minister has succeeded a broken system and he is trying to put it on its feet.