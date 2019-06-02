Five children die after AC stops working in Sahiwal hospital

SAHIWAL: Authorities were investigating deaths of five children who allegedly died at Sahiwal District Headquarters Hospital after air conditioner at the children ward stopped functioning in extremely hot conditions .

A spokesman for the Punjab Health Ministry said a committee has been formed to probe the incident.

He said the committee has been asked to present its report after holding a thorough inquiry.

Geo News correspondent said a new AC has been installed in the children's ward and a protest was ongoing against the incident that saw several children die .



The TV channel reported that death toll from the incident could be much higher .

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal said that citizens were outraged over the deaths of children at the hospital.