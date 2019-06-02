close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 2, 2019

Five children die after AC stops working in Sahiwal hospital

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 02, 2019

SAHIWAL: Authorities were  investigating deaths of five children who allegedly died at Sahiwal District Headquarters  Hospital  after air conditioner at  the  children ward stopped functioning in extremely hot conditions .

A spokesman for  the Punjab Health Ministry  said a committee has been formed to probe the incident.

He said the committee has been asked to present its report after holding a thorough  inquiry.

Geo News correspondent said a new AC has been installed in the children's ward and a protest was ongoing against the incident that saw several children die .

The TV channel reported that death toll from the incident could be much higher .

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal said that citizens were  outraged over the deaths of children at the hospital.

