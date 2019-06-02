Five children die after AC stops working in Sahiwal hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAHIWAL: Authorities were investigating deaths of five children who allegedly died at Sahiwal District Headquarters Hospital after air conditioner at the children ward stopped functioning in extremely hot conditions .
A spokesman for the Punjab Health Ministry said a committee has been formed to probe the incident.
He said the committee has been asked to present its report after holding a thorough inquiry.
Geo News correspondent said a new AC has been installed in the children's ward and a protest was ongoing against the incident that saw several children die .
The TV channel reported that death toll from the incident could be much higher .
Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal said that citizens were outraged over the deaths of children at the hospital.
