Warning: Hot weather expected during Eid holidays in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to a PMD official, temperature would gradually rise in coming days.

He said as the Eid fell in the first week of June, which would be hot due to continental air which prevailed over most parts of the country.

After June 15, he said, the temperature would decline with the start of rainfall at the advent of July.

There would be normal temperature in northern areas while some areas of the country would face acute weather conditions, he added.

Meanwhile, the PMD forecast mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, with dust-thunderstorm/rain at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country and very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were: Jaccobabad and Larkana 50°C, Dadu 49°C, Sukkur, Moenjodaro, Noorpur Thal, R Y Khan and Bahawalnagar 48°C, and Lahore 46°C.