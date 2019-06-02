Train fares likely to go up

LAHORE: Train fares are likely to go up in the coming days after an increase in diesel price, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid will soon make the announcement about the increase that would be between 2 and 15 percent.

The sources said the fare of AC sleeper is expected to be increased by 15 percent, AC Business 10 percent and Economy Class 2 to f5 percent.

The Pakistan Railways had earlier increased the fares by 7 to 11 percent on December 7 last year.

Meanwhile, the schedule of trains is badly affected ahead of Eid and passengers are forced to tuned to other means of transport.