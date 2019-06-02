Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 02-06-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, light rain occurred at a few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04, Chitral Trace, Punjab: Jhelum, Lahore (PBO) Trace, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta Trace.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 51°C, Sukkur, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Larkana & Bahawalnagar 49°C.
