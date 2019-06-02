Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 02-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, light rain occurred at a few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04, Chitral Trace, Punjab: Jhelum, Lahore (PBO) Trace, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 51°C, Sukkur, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Larkana & Bahawalnagar 49°C.