Soldier martyred as terrorists target Pak Army vehicle in North Waziristan

Peshawar: A Pakistan army soldier was martyred in an ambush on security forces' vehicle in North Waziristan on Saturday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Geo News, the ISPR said 26-year old Amal Shah lost his life when an army vehicle was targeted with a hand-grenade and gun attack in Boya area of North Waziristan.

The vehicle came under attack when it was on a routine patrol, the ISPR said.

It said incidents of terrorism have witnessed a surge in North Waziristan where five soldiers were martyred and 31 injured during the last one month.

The ISPR said Khar Qamar check-post incident also took place following arrest of terrorists' facilitators.