Soldier martyred as terrorists target Pak Army vehicle in North Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Peshawar: A Pakistan army soldier was martyred in an ambush on security forces' vehicle in North Waziristan on Saturday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to Geo News, the ISPR said 26-year old Amal Shah lost his life when an army vehicle was targeted with a hand-grenade and gun attack in Boya area of North Waziristan.
The vehicle came under attack when it was on a routine patrol, the ISPR said.
It said incidents of terrorism have witnessed a surge in North Waziristan where five soldiers were martyred and 31 injured during the last one month.
The ISPR said Khar Qamar check-post incident also took place following arrest of terrorists' facilitators.
Peshawar: A Pakistan army soldier was martyred in an ambush on security forces' vehicle in North Waziristan on Saturday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to Geo News, the ISPR said 26-year old Amal Shah lost his life when an army vehicle was targeted with a hand-grenade and gun attack in Boya area of North Waziristan.
The vehicle came under attack when it was on a routine patrol, the ISPR said.
It said incidents of terrorism have witnessed a surge in North Waziristan where five soldiers were martyred and 31 injured during the last one month.
The ISPR said Khar Qamar check-post incident also took place following arrest of terrorists' facilitators.