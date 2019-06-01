close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 1, 2019

Soldier martyred as terrorists target Pak Army vehicle in North Waziristan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 01, 2019

Peshawar:  A Pakistan army soldier was martyred in an ambush on security forces' vehicle  in North Waziristan on Saturday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Geo News, the ISPR said  26-year old Amal Shah lost his life  when an army vehicle  was targeted with  a hand-grenade and gun attack in Boya area of North Waziristan.

The vehicle came under attack when it was on a routine patrol, the ISPR said.

It said  incidents of terrorism have witnessed a surge in North Waziristan where five soldiers were martyred and 31 injured during the last one month.

The ISPR said Khar Qamar check-post incident also took place following  arrest of terrorists' facilitators. 

   

 

Latest News

More From Pakistan