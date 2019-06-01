close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 1, 2019

PTI always at forefront of struggle for independence of judiciary: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 01, 2019

Islamabad:  Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday  said PTI has always been at the forefront of  struggle for ensuring independence of judiciary and rule of law.

In an Urdu language  tweet on Saturday, she said PML-N respects institutions and law on the basis of requirement.

The Special Assistant said the PML-N's attack on the Supreme Court  is the blackest and most disgraceful incident of the history.

She said the PML-N leadership's campaign  "Mujhe Kion Nikala" aimed at maligning the judiciary is still fresh in the minds of people. 

