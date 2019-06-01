PTI always at forefront of struggle for independence of judiciary: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad: Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said PTI has always been at the forefront of struggle for ensuring independence of judiciary and rule of law.

In an Urdu language tweet on Saturday, she said PML-N respects institutions and law on the basis of requirement.

The Special Assistant said the PML-N's attack on the Supreme Court is the blackest and most disgraceful incident of the history.



She said the PML-N leadership's campaign "Mujhe Kion Nikala" aimed at maligning the judiciary is still fresh in the minds of people.