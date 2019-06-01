Imran Khan –The dreamer

This is essentially a follow-up to the previously written article ‘Is Imran Khan a Dreamer?’ in which key areas had been identified that should have been in Imran Khan’s immediate ‘to-do list’ after assuming his position as head of the government – the instant actionable items that needed to be addressed from the very start of his tenure that were also unquestionably to the benefit of the common man.

Almost a year has gone by and it is time to evaluate Imran Khan’s stint as a Prime Minister thus far. How has he fared till now? Does the determination to make ‘Naya Pakistan’ still persist? Is he at least ‘trying’ to keep his promise to turn the tables for the country and its people? Will he, for once, bring relief to the man on the street?

Is he going to do anything at all?

Regardless of his intentions, honest or otherwise, tirade from all circles has started to kick in. Strong criticism has begun to surface from left, right and centre on his performance and doubts have been casting over his will to propel Pakistan to a ‘never-before-seen’ direction and state of affairs that would make the people of the country see the light of day.

Notwithstanding his following and vote bank strength, it appears he is now increasingly being flanked by blatant disapproval and disappointment from all circles owing to his inadequate performance (so far), his dangling leadership, failure to stick to his promises (read: IMF loans) and most importantly, not being able to control country’s economic conditions.



So, the question is; are the bad times seemingly over for the common man or will the life of interminable strife and struggle continue to incapacitate the nation for the years to come as well?

Like an ostrich with its head in the sand, the current government needs to stop pretending and start acting on the prevailing state of affairs – before things actually get out of hands.

Unemployment

Recent times have witnessed scores of people getting laid off from organizations across various industries including IT, media, banking, textile, service, consumer goods and more. Despite the promise of creating jobs, the current government has forced organizations to sack hundreds of thousands of people - making them out of work in a flick of time!

Inflation

The year 2019 saw a record rise in the inflation rate which stood at a staggering 9.41 in March 2019 – highest in the last five to six years. The dollar rate has been incessantly escalating, the prices of consumer goods have been skyrocketing, oil prices are on a constant increase, prices of basic items such as milk, bread and eggs are getting out of reach of a man on the street and rates of utilities have been aimlessly on the rise. Welcome home hyperinflation!

Whatever happened to the government’s pledge to recover stolen money from the past corrupt ruling lot to make up for the country’s reserves?

Education

It seems that the clause of ‘transforming education’ in Pakistan remains a far cry. Will there really be any change in the education system or will it remain in the confines of the party manifesto booklet?

The words “There will be parity in the curriculum for both private and public education systems” still echo in our ears. The private school authorities continue to fleece parents with exorbitant fee amounts prompting many parents to withdraw their children and start looking for other schools that offer lower fee structures.

Where’s the ‘INSAAF’ here? “Every child has the right to good quality education” – or has it?

Water

The manifesto also promises ‘Provision of Clean Drinking Water for All’ – really?

Has a committee been setup to check water quality? And what about the water mafia operating in different cities of the country overcharging consumers with rates to please their pockets and bellies! Who is to control the mafia’s hegemony and its flippant attitude to override government policies? – If there are any.

There is so much to deliberate over innumerable anomalies and mis-happenings going around in the country. It appears to be the same old vicious circle that the whole nation has been witnessing at the hands of the beloved politicos – one after the other.

So, until something tangible happens, the people of Pakistan should treat ‘Naya Pakistan’ as merely a catchphrase.

But, there may be greener pastures up ahead… Imran Khan may turn out to be the catalyst of change for the nation… the corrupt may be brought to justice… Pakistan may well become a promised land one day.

Don’t stop hoping, don’t stop dreaming. it’s always good to dream a dream.

The Prime Minister has many then why can’t the nation?

Just turn out the lights and sleep tight…

Sweet dreams!

Note: The views expressed are those of the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of The News.