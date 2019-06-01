Pakistan: Today's Sehar and Iftar timings for Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta; 1st June, Saturday, 26th Ramzan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Today is the 26th day of Ramzan 2019 in Pakistan. Muslims abstain from eating and drinking between Sehar and Iftar time (dawn till dusk) during the holy month.
Below are Sehar and Iftar timings for two major school of thoughts: Fiqa Hanafia (Sunni) and Jafaria (Shia) living in six major cities of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on 26th Ramzan 2019.
Hanafia
Sehar: 04:15 am - Iftar 07:17 pm
Jafaria
Sehar: 04:05 am - Iftar 07:27pm
Sehar: 03:22 am - Iftar 07:02 pm
Jafaria
Sehar: 03:12am - Iftar 07:12 pm
Hanafia
Sehar: 03:18 am - Iftar 07:13pm
Jafaria
Sehar: 03:08 am - Iftar 07:23 pm
Hanafia
Sehar: 03:22am - Iftar 07:19pm
Jafaria
Sehar: 03:12 am - Iftar 07:29 pm
Hanafia
Sehar: 03:56am - Iftar 07:29 pm
Jafaria
Sehar: 03:46 am - Iftar 07:39 pm
