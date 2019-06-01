Pakistan: Today's Sehar and Iftar timings

Pakistan: Today's Sehar and Iftar timings for Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta; 1st June, Saturday, 26th Ramzan

Today is the 26th day of Ramzan 2019 in Pakistan. Muslims abstain from eating and drinking between Sehar and Iftar time (dawn till dusk) during the holy month.

Below are Sehar and Iftar timings for two major school of thoughts: Fiqa Hanafia (Sunni) and Jafaria (Shia) living in six major cities of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on 26th Ramzan 2019.

Karachi Sehar and Iftar Timings

Hanafia

Sehar: 04:15 am - Iftar 07:17 pm

Jafaria

Sehar: 04:05 am - Iftar 07:27pm

Lahore Sehar and Iftar Timings

Hanafia

Sehar: 03:22 am - Iftar 07:02 pm

Jafaria

Sehar: 03:12am - Iftar 07:12 pm

Rawalpindi Sehar and Iftar Timing

Hanafia

Sehar: 03:18 am - Iftar 07:13pm

Jafaria

Sehar: 03:08 am - Iftar 07:23 pm

Peshawar Sehar and Iftar Timing

Hanafia

Sehar: 03:22am - Iftar 07:19pm

Jafaria

Sehar: 03:12 am - Iftar 07:29 pm

Quetta Sehar and Iftar Timing

Hanafia

Sehar: 03:56am - Iftar 07:29 pm

Jafaria

Sehar: 03:46 am - Iftar 07:39 pm