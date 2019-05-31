Govt cleared 181,000 CNICs of Pashtuns after coming into power: Shehryar Afridi





ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi Friday said the government has cleared 181,000 blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pashtuns after coming into power.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour, the minister said in the past, a previous government had introduced a law which created hurdles in issuance of national identity cards to Pashtuns.

Under this law, the minister said the record before the year 1979 had been demanded from the Pashtun community and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) blocked the cards of person who had facial features akin to Afghanis.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had expedited implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP)and committees of experts had been constituted to achieve targets in this regard.

The minister said Tahir Dawar was martyr of Pakistan and his role was exemplary after restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

He said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was constituted soon after the martyrdom of Tahir Dawar and a meeting was of his family was arranged with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehryar Afridi said need of the hour was that all stakeholders show sincerity with the country, adding that opposition parties should submit calling attention notice in the House on the matter of Tahir Dawar.