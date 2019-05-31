NA membership of elements spreading chaos be canceled: Ali Muhamamd Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the National Assembly membership of the elements spreading chaos in the country should be canceled.



During question hour in the National Assembly, he said people who does not respect Pakistan's flag have no right to live in the country.

H said all the political forces should avoid politics on that matter, adding that strict action should be taken against the elements involved in sabotaging the peace in North Wazistan.

Ali Muhammad said Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last 30 to 40 years and Afghanistan is our fraternal country but they should answer why a son of Pakistani land Tahir Dawar was martyred on their land.



