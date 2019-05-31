Arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari approved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Geo News reported.
Arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari are part of the record in the Accountability court and the Islamabad High Court .
Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had already approved the arrest warrants for PPP co-chairman.
