Fri May 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2019

Arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari approved

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Geo News reported.

Arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari are part of the record  in the Accountability court and the  Islamabad High Court .

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had already approved the arrest warrants for PPP co-chairman.

