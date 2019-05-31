PM Imran to Pakistan cricket team, 'never let the fear of losing enter your mind'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday tweeted an advice for the Pakistan cricket team as they started their World Cup 2019 campaign.

Pakistan are playing their first match against West Indies.

The premier who is in Saudi Arabia to attend an OIC Summit said "My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play ".

The prime minister said "Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and team.

Imran Khan is the former captain of Pakistan who led the country to its only World Cup victory in 1992.