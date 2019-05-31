close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

PM Imran to attend ‘Makkah Summit’ in Saudi Arabia today

Fri, May 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation being held in Makkah today.

The conference titled 'Makkah Summit: Together for the Future' is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Chaired by Saudi King Salman, the conference is aimed at developing a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

Ahead of the Summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah.

It deliberated on adopted outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.

