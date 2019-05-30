close
Thu May 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2019

Video: Shahid Afridi performs Umrah along with daughters

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019

 MAKKAH: Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has performed Umrah  along with his daughters. The cricketer Friday posted a video on his Tweeter handle,  carrying one of his daughters on his back. 

Soon after  getting the honour of performing an Umrah, the legendary cricketer - who is father to four daughters named Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa - shared a video on his Twitter account in which he can be seen along with his two daughters walking in   Masjid-ul-Haram.

Sharing the blessed moments from The Great Mosque of Makkah, the Boom Boom Afridi also wrote some heartwarming lines on his Twitter account, "This sound of Allah o Akbar, this moment, this blessed night, I feel so blessed to be here & ask #Allah for forgiveness & bless my countrymen & all humanity & shower countless blessings on #Pakistan."

He added: "Whosoever gets a chance, must visit Medina & Makkah & perform Umrah in Ramadan.".



