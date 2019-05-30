Video: Shahid Afridi performs Umrah along with daughters

MAKKAH: Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has performed Umrah along with his daughters. The cricketer Friday posted a video on his Tweeter handle, carrying one of his daughters on his back.

Soon after getting the honour of performing an Umrah, the legendary cricketer - who is father to four daughters named Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa - shared a video on his Twitter account in which he can be seen along with his two daughters walking in Masjid-ul-Haram.



Sharing the blessed moments from The Great Mosque of Makkah, the Boom Boom Afridi also wrote some heartwarming lines on his Twitter account, "This sound of Allah o Akbar, this moment, this blessed night, I feel so blessed to be here & ask #Allah for forgiveness & bless my countrymen & all humanity & shower countless blessings on #Pakistan."



He added: "Whosoever gets a chance, must visit Medina & Makkah & perform Umrah in Ramadan.".









