PM Imran pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool (P.B.U.H)

MADINA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (S.A.W) and offered Nawafil there.



PM Imran Khan also offered Namaz-e-Asar (Asr prayers in Masjid-e-Navbi S.A.W).

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and others were also present.

PM Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, being held in Makkah on May 31.

The Prime Minister will represent the country at the summit titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future”, hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.