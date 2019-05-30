Shireen Mazari hires first transgender for Ministry of Human Rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said her ministry has inducted first transgender person.
In a tweet, the minister welcome Ayesha Moghul who she said is going to work in the Ministry of Human Rights as a resource person.
"Welcomed our first transgender Ayesha Moghul who is going to work in MOHR as a resource person - Thank you ," she tweeted.
The announcement also accompanied a picture of Ayesha Moghul in the office of Dr Shireen Mazari.
Twitter users have lauded doctor Mazari for hiring the transgender in her ministry .
"Highly appreciated. They have a complete right to secure respectful place in society," said a user Azhar Butt while responding to the minister's tweet.
"Great step! welldone!!," said another tweet.
ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said her ministry has inducted first transgender person.
In a tweet, the minister welcome Ayesha Moghul who she said is going to work in the Ministry of Human Rights as a resource person.
"Welcomed our first transgender Ayesha Moghul who is going to work in MOHR as a resource person - Thank you ," she tweeted.
The announcement also accompanied a picture of Ayesha Moghul in the office of Dr Shireen Mazari.
Twitter users have lauded doctor Mazari for hiring the transgender in her ministry .
"Highly appreciated. They have a complete right to secure respectful place in society," said a user Azhar Butt while responding to the minister's tweet.
"Great step! welldone!!," said another tweet.