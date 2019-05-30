close
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 30, 2019

Shireen Mazari hires first transgender for Ministry of Human Rights

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  Human Rights Minister  Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said  her ministry has inducted first transgender person.

In a tweet, the minister  welcome Ayesha Moghul who she said is going to work in the Ministry of Human Rights as a resource person.

"Welcomed our first transgender Ayesha Moghul who is going to work in MOHR as a resource person - Thank you ," she tweeted.

The announcement also accompanied a  picture of Ayesha Moghul in the office of Dr Shireen Mazari.

Twitter users  have lauded doctor Mazari for hiring the transgender in her ministry .

"Highly appreciated. They have a complete right to secure respectful place in society," said a user Azhar Butt while responding to the minister's tweet.

"Great step! welldone!!," said another tweet.


