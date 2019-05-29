Pakistan to stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday categorically said Pakistan would stand with Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to the latter’s sovereignty.



“Pakistan’s sovereignty is linked with the peace and stability of Saudi Arabia.It will stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds,” he said in his meeting with Saudi Acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf, on the sidelines of Meeting of Foreign Ministers’ Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Jeddah.

Earlier, Qureshi performed Umrah in Makkah and prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Qureshi, who is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the ministerial meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), performed Umrah and also offered Taraveeh prayers at the Holy Mosque.