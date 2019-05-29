close
Wed May 29, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 29, 2019

Pakistan to stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds: Qureshi

Pakistan

APP
Wed, May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday categorically said Pakistan would stand with Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to the latter’s sovereignty.

“Pakistan’s sovereignty is linked with the peace and stability of Saudi Arabia.It will stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds,” he said in his meeting with Saudi Acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf, on the sidelines of Meeting of Foreign Ministers’ Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Jeddah.

Earlier, Qureshi performed Umrah in Makkah and prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Qureshi, who is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the ministerial meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), performed Umrah and also offered Taraveeh prayers at the Holy Mosque.

