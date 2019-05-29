Repatriated Pakistanis chant ‘Imran Khan Zindabad’ on special flight from Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight echoed with chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as it brought back repatriated Pakistanis stranded in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The special flight by the national flag carrier was filled with around 320 passengers who had been lodged in Malaysian jails and is expected to land today at the federal capital.

The footage making rounds on the internet showed the returning Pakistanis expressing joy by chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, 'Imran Khan Zindabad' and 'PIA Zindabad' over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders to bring the stuck Pakistanis back home.

The premier had earlier ordered for a special PIA flight to bring back the passengers from Malaysia on Tuesday.

The repatriated passengers had been lodged in Malaysia after they served their sentences while in prison, but could not fly back home due to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

The passengers had faced imprisonment over for minor offenses such as visa or residence permits getting expired and had completed their sentences in Malaysia.



According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, PM Khan had ordered the Baitul Mal and the Foreign Office to release Rs40 Million and Rs10 million for the purpose of bringing them back.

Foreign Office revealed that PM Imran Khan had made the decision as he wanted them to celebrate Eid-ul- Fitr with their families.

