Wed May 29, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 29, 2019

Maryam Nawaz condemns govt for 'torture' on PPP workers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said torture on PPP workers was a condemnable act.

She was referring to clash  between PPP activists and police which took place as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before NAB.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the people who attacked parliament house, PM House and the PTV and paralyzed the capital for four months  were afraid of a small protest.

"It is because he has come from backdoor," she said in  an obvious reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bialwal was summoned by the NAB in connection with an inquiry about Park Lane property.

