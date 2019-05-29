Police, PPP workers break into a brawl as Bilawal appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Police and the workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) got embroiled in a scuffle as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the fake accounts case on Wednesday.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the headquarters, where workers chanted slogans in his favour. The PPP chairman left NAB headquarters after being questioned.

The workers and police clashed against each other as the latter used water cannon to bar the workers from moving forward. At D-chowk, PPP workers and police broke into a brawl as well.

Due to the hefty arrival of party workers and supporters, the Islamabad administration had earlier barred the entry of 'jiyalas' in the federal capital, Bilawal said in a tweet published Wednesday.

The notification issued by the city administration banned PPP workers from entering the city to steer clear of pandemonium or chaos.



The NAB had summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal separately in the fake accounts case.

Bilawal while leaving for Rawalpindi thanked his supporters for the messages of support and said, "Despite CJ Nisar announcing that I am innocent, govt has no tolerance for constructive criticism and opposition voices, continue to persecute political opponents. Luckily I’ve had a lot of practice."

Meanwhile, sources have learnt that Zardari has excused himself from appearing before NAB today.