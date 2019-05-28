close
Tue May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

Bank holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 in Pakistan

Islamabad: The government has announced four days public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr, most likely to be celebrated on Wednesday June 5.

Interior Ministry has issued a notification here Tuesday. According to the notification, from June 4 to 7 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) shall be public holidays on the occasion Eid-ul-Fitr 2019.

Although, State Bank of Pakistan has not yet officially announced public holidays, it is evident that banks will observe almost a week-long holidays from June 4 to June 9 (Tuesday to Sunday) as June 8 and June 9 falls on Saturday and Sunday, which is weekly off days for the banks.

According to Met Office Eid-ul-Fitr moon is most likely to be sighted in the evening of Tuesday June 4, thus Eid would be observed on Wednesday June 5.

