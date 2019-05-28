Pakistan to host Asia Cup T20I next year

SINGAPORE: Pakistan will host Asia Cup T20I next year before the ICC World T20I to be held in Australia.

The tournament will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup and matches will be played as Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

This has been decided in the meeting of the Asian Cricket Council, held in Singapore.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the cricket boards of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan was represented at the meeting by chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani and Managing Director PCB Wasim Khan.

The ICC T20I World Cup will be held in Australia in October 2020 while a month earlier, Pakistan will hold the Asia Cup T20I, in September 2020.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup.