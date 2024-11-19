Shahid Aslam named Pakistan batting coach: PCB

Days ahead of the Zimbabwe tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named former first-class cricketer Shahid Aslam as the batting coach for the men's cricket team.
Aslam will be the national team's full-time batting coach, the PCB spokesperson confirmed.
The spokesperson said that a spin bowling coach will shortly be appointed for Pakistan as the board was looking for one.
The development has come as Pakistan are reeling from more dismal than prideful performances in cricket. The recently-concluded T20 international series against Australia, that Pakistan lost 3-0, has particularly been hurtful for its memories are freshly etched into minds.
Earlier, sources privy to the development said newly-appointed interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed had recommended Aslam for the post.
Aslam has spent a number of years working as a support staff member for the Green Shirts. The white-ball tour of Zimbabwe will be his first assignment, before a full-fledged tour of South Africa.
The first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on November 24 (Sunday).
Pakistan's ODI Squad for Zimbabwe: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.
November 24: First ODI, Bulawayo
November 26: Second ODI, Bulawayo
November 28: Third ODI, Bulawayo
December 1: First T20I, Bulawayo
December 3: Second T20I, Bulawayo
December 5: Third T20I, Bulawayo
