Asif Ali Zardari challenges fake accounts case transfer to Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday challenged the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Supreme Court (SC) over the transfer of the mega money laundering case to the federal capital.



In an appeal filed with the apex court, the co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) appealed to the SC that the Sindh High Court (SHC) order of April 2, 2019, did not form the basis for the transfer of the case to Rawalpindi.

He further appealed that the matter be sent back to the Karachi banking court, arguing that NAB has failed to follow the correct procedure of transfer and that the high court did not have the jurisdiction to pass the order.